Le podcast California Spirit du 19 novembre

Le podcast du dernier California Spirit Radioshow est en ligne !
Playlist :
001 Raquel Rodriguez « Talk of this Town »
002 Ed Motta « Captain´s Refusal »
003 Blaise Tosti « American Lovers » produced by Fred Mollin
004 Gardner & Fuller » Slip Away » with Cecily Gardner & Scott Fuller from Contante & Sonante Patti LaBelle
005 Bernie Chiaravalle « Could You Believe » extra Bonus !
006 Valerie Ghent « Velours »
007 Freddy Dahl « Too Much » BY Nobel Records
008 Journeys New Destinations BY NiRo Music
009 Michael Tomlinson « Wyoming wind »
010 Bobby Martin « Show me the Light » reissue Sunset Dreams
Records
011 Amy Holland ( Amy McDonald) « Bridge of Sighs » produced by Fred Mollin
012 Mayer Hawthorne « Someone like you »
014 Phil Collins » if leaving me is easy »
IF YOU LIKE IT , SHARE IT ! THANKS SO MUCH !