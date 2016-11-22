Le podcast California Spirit du 19 novembre

Le podcast du dernier California Spirit Radioshow est en ligne !

Playlist :

001 Raquel Rodriguez « Talk of this Town »

002 Ed Motta « Captain´s Refusal »

003 Blaise Tosti « American Lovers » produced by Fred Mollin

004 Gardner & Fuller » Slip Away » with Cecily Gardner & Scott Fuller from Contante & Sonante Patti LaBelle

005 Bernie Chiaravalle « Could You Believe » extra Bonus !

006 Valerie Ghent « Velours »

007 Freddy Dahl « Too Much » BY Nobel Records

008 Journeys New Destinations BY NiRo Music

009 Michael Tomlinson « Wyoming wind »

010 Bobby Martin « Show me the Light » reissue Sunset Dreams

Records

011 Amy Holland ( Amy McDonald) « Bridge of Sighs » produced by Fred Mollin

012 Mayer Hawthorne « Someone like you »

014 Phil Collins » if leaving me is easy »

